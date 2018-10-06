NEW YORK (WABC) --The family of a missing 16-year-old Maryland girl says they believe she's in the New York area.
Sixteen-year-old Brooklynn Hays, from Essex, Maryland, ran away from home Sunday after a camping trip, WMAR-TV in Baltimore reported.
Her family told WMAR-TV Brooklynn left after she thought she was in trouble with her parents, and they suspect she contacted with someone she met online.
"We don't believe she's with a trusted friend anymore," said Korinne Gurnsey, Brooklynn's cousin. "We believe she's in danger. We've been in contact with a lot of her friends and we don't know where she is."
She left her cell phone at home, and she doesn't have her asthma medicine.
Family told Eyewitness News they have a "credible sighting" of Brooklynn in Valley Stream, Nassau County. Police have yet to officially confirm this sighting.
Brooklynn is described as a 5-foot-3 white female with brown hair and brown eyes who weighs about 111 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, capri sweatpants and flip flops.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts