The family of a missing 16-year-old Maryland girl says they believe she's in the New York area.Sixteen-year-old Brooklynn Hays, from Essex, Maryland, ran away from home Sunday after a camping trip, WMAR-TV in Baltimore reported. Her family told WMAR-TV Brooklynn left after she thought she was in trouble with her parents, and they suspect she contacted with someone she met online."We don't believe she's with a trusted friend anymore," said Korinne Gurnsey, Brooklynn's cousin. "We believe she's in danger. We've been in contact with a lot of her friends and we don't know where she is."She left her cell phone at home, and she doesn't have her asthma medicine.Family told Eyewitness News they have a "credible sighting" of Brooklynn in Valley Stream, Nassau County. Police have yet to officially confirm this sighting.Brooklynn is described as a 5-foot-3 white female with brown hair and brown eyes who weighs about 111 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, capri sweatpants and flip flops.Anyone with information is asked to call 911.