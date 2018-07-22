Family of Eric Garner holds vigil at his gravesite in New Jersey

The family of Eric Garner held a vigil Sunday at the gravesites of Garner and his daughter Erica in New Jersey.
Saturday the NYPD announced it has begun disciplinary proceedings against the police officers accused in the 2014 chokehold death.
Officer Daniel Pantaleo formally has been charged with violating department regulations specifically because he used the chokehold.
NYPD officials had been waiting to see whether federal prosecutors would bring criminal charges.
The vigil in Linden followed a church service to celebrate the life of Eric Garner.
Tuesday marked four years since Garner's death at the hands of the NYPD.
Garner's videotaped chokehold became a rallying cry for protests over police killings of black men. It shows Pantaleo taking Garner down and him gasping, "I can't breathe."
Pantaleo's lawyer says he used a takedown move taught by the police department and expects to be vindicated after trial.
