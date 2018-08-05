JUSTICE FOR JUNIOR

Family of murdered Bronx teen, Junior, may have been victims of fundraising scam

Lucy Yang has the details.

By
BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
A New York City Councilman says the family of a teenager murdered in the Bronx, Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz may be the victim of a scam.

The state Attorney General's office is looking into whether someone abused the kindness of the community - which turned out to help Junior's family following the tragedy.

As Junior's family tries to find comfort and healing after the 15-year-old was savagely murdered in June, they now may be dealing with a coldblooded scam.

"It's looking to exploit the name of Junior for its own profit," says city councilman Ritchie Torres.

Torres says a group called the 'NYS Community Affairs Bureau' may have tried to profit off of Junior's name.

"They have coerced the family to sign over all their rights to the namesake," says community activist Khalil Abdul Muhammad.

The New York State Attorney General's office is looking over this case.

Meanwhile, Junior's father is expected to speak out about this fundraising scam at a rally on Monday.

