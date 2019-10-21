Family of man fatally shot by police to file lawsuit against NYPD

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The family of a man shot and killed by police officers in the Bronx plans to file a lawsuit against the city and the NYPD over last week's deadly encounter.

Lawyers for Allan Feliz's family won't file the notice of intent to sue until later in the week, but they are questioning the police version of events.

The family of the 31-year-old says a widely circulated video that police say shows them shooting Feliz after a traffic stop when he allegedly tried to drive away from them doesn't tell the whole story.

They insist that police did not have to use deadly force since Feliz was not armed and was not a dangerous felon.

The family says the death of Allan, the father of a five-month-old son, has left them devastated.

"We're just seeking justice for Allan, for this tragedy," said his brother Sammy Feliz. "We want for this tragedy that happened to never be repeated again. No family should ever go through anything in this manner, shape or form. My family hasn't been able to sleep with what's occurred. My family hasn't been able to eat with what's occurred."

Attorneys for the family are insisting that police turn over the body cam footage from the traffic stop.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york citynypdofficer involved shootinglawsuit
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man escapes back of NYPD car before being tackled by police
2 children among 3 seriously injured in Brooklyn apartment fire
Teen arrested in Rutgers dorm room sex assault
Ex-boyfriend convicted in correction officer's ambush murder
NJ teens accused of using racial slurs, urinating on girl
1 construction worker dead, 1 hurt in NYC wall collapse
Jaywalking pedestrian struck, dragged in NYC hit and run
Show More
Rockefeller Center's Christmas tree will come from Florida, NY
Woman beaten and robbed while trying to bail son out of jail files suit
Woman barred from cruise line after daring selfie
NJ town could be in danger of losing full-service hospital
PD: Botched drug deal turns into robbery, murder at NJ campground
More TOP STORIES News