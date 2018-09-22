FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --The family of a suspected shoplifter who died while being restrained by workers at a Stop and Shop will renew their call to boycott the grocery store.
Their announcement comes after the Medical Examiner ruled the death of Ralph Nimmons was a homicide.
Nimmons' family will rally Saturday outside the Stop and Shop in Flatbush, Brooklyn, the location where the 51-year-old died last April.
The medical examiner says Nimmons went into sudden cardiac arrest after he was restrained and kept in a prone position at the store.
Nimmons was also suffering from hypertensive cardiovascular disease.
No one has been charged.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube