The family of a suspected shoplifter who died while being restrained by workers at a Stop and Shop will renew their call to boycott the grocery store.Their announcement comes after the Medical Examiner ruled the death of Ralph Nimmons was a homicide.Nimmons' family will rally Saturday outside the Stop and Shop in Flatbush, Brooklyn, the location where the 51-year-old died last April.The medical examiner says Nimmons went into sudden cardiac arrest after he was restrained and kept in a prone position at the store. Nimmons was also suffering from hypertensive cardiovascular disease.No one has been charged.----------