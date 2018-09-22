Family of man who died at Brooklyn Stop and Shop calls for store boycott

EMBED </>More Videos

The family of a man who died while being restrained at a Stop and Shop is calling for a store boycott.

Eyewitness News
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The family of a suspected shoplifter who died while being restrained by workers at a Stop and Shop will renew their call to boycott the grocery store.

Their announcement comes after the Medical Examiner ruled the death of Ralph Nimmons was a homicide.

Nimmons' family will rally Saturday outside the Stop and Shop in Flatbush, Brooklyn, the location where the 51-year-old died last April.

The medical examiner says Nimmons went into sudden cardiac arrest after he was restrained and kept in a prone position at the store.

Nimmons was also suffering from hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

No one has been charged.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shopliftinghomicideFlatbushBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman charged with stabbing 3 babies, 2 adults at birthing center
Investigation into fatal shooting of teen at basketball court
2 dead, off-duty Yonkers officer wounded in shooting
Committee gives Brett Kavanaugh's accuser more time
Police officer, EMT brothers help deliver baby in Times Square
Funeral for NJ group home resident killed by hit-and-run driver
NJ sheriff resigns after recording of racist, homophobic comments
City officials insist BQE has to be rebuilt
Show More
$18M worth of cocaine found inside boxes of donated bananas
Trump says he wants to rid Justice Department of 'lingering stench'
NY man wins $10 million on lottery scratch-off ticket
Warning about flea and tick treatments that could cause seizures
On-duty MTA bus driver charged with DWI
More News