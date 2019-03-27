MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Relatives of a Connecticut mother who died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station are demanding the MTA take quick action to make all subway stations accessible.
Malaysia Goodson, 22, was carrying a stroller with her 1-year-old baby inside when she fell down the stairs at the 53rd Street subway station in Midtown in January.
Disability activists and Goodson's family members told MTA board members Wednesday that her death should not be in vain.
Goodson's cousin said no one from the MTA has contacted her family and the cause of death remains undetermined, although the medical examiner stated that it "appears to be related to a pre-existing medical condition."
Acting MTA Chairman Freddy Ferrer said he regrets that he did not reach out to the family and was sorry that it didn't happen.
Ferrer was also asked whether the lack of an elevator in the Midtown subway station contributed to Goodson's death last January.
"Really inappropriate thing for me to weigh in on," he said. "I'm not a physician, I'm not a medical professional, I'm not an engineer...I'm a rider."
However, Ferrer did say that he is determined to fix the issue.
"What happened to Ms. Goodson was unbelievably tragic," he said. "I think we all acknowledge that. That's why we are redoubling our effort."
Ferrer said the MTA is committed in the next five years to redo an additional 50 stations to ensure that an elevator is available every two stations, so that no one is left out.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Family of Connecticut mom who died in subway stair fall demands MTA action
TOP STORIES
Show More