Family of murdered Long Island woman pleads for public's help

WEST ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island family is pleading with the public to come forward with information about the murder of their loved one.Olivia DiGrigoli, 21, of West Islip, was shot in the head July 25, 2018, while sitting in her car on Lakeway Drive in West Babylon."This shouldn't have happened to her," mom Susan DiGrigoli said. "My daughter was a good girl. She was in the wrong place at the wrong time."DiGrigoli's passenger and on-and-off again boyfriend, Anthony St. Hilaire, was also shot and killed. It's unclear why the two were parked on the street.The killer or killers have never been found."People are getting away with two murders and it's not fair," Susan DiGrigoli said.Angelo DiGrigoli, Olivia DiGrigoli's father, said the family hasn't gotten a lot of information from police."I'm angry and I want answers, because she didn't deserve what happened to her," he said. "They killed her like an animal."Suffolk County police told Eyewitness News they are following all leads and continue to reach out to the public for information.The DiGrigolis are asking people to call police if they know anything about the murders."There's people that know and they're just not talking," Susan DiGrigoli said.Angelo DiGrigoli thinks some may be afraid to come forward."There's no need to be afraid," he said. "We need help. We need somebody to come forward."Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls are anonymous. Callers with information that leads to an arrest could receive a cash reward of $5,000.----------