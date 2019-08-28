PORT JEFFERSON STATION, Long Island (WABC) -- The family of a teenage girl killed in a hit-and-run on Long Island is urging the driver to surrender to police.
17-year-old Jenna Perez of Selden was struck and killed Saturday while crossing Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson Station after getting off work at Five Guys.
The driver never stopped.
"Turn yourself in, take accountability for what you did to this little girl," said the victim's uncle Jose Ortiz. "She had her whole life ahead of her and you took that away."
Jenna and her twin sister left the Bronx for Long Island a few years ago. She was set to start her senior year next week at Newfield High School.
Mourners have created a memorial to Jenna outside her previous home in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.
Five Guys co-owner Bill Gellert said Perez was an exceptional teenager with a great work ethic who enjoyed her job and was dedicated, responsible and always willing to pick up extra shifts
Police are appealing to the public for help.
Police are studying auto parts recovered from the scene in an effort to help locate the car and the driver.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Family of teen killed in Long Island hit-and-run urges driver to come forward
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News