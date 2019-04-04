plane crash

Family of American woman killed in Ethiopia Airlines plane crash filing lawsuit against Boeing

EMBED <>More Videos

Lawyers will announce a lawsuit in Chicago Thursday against Boeing on behalf of a 24-year-old woman who died in last month's Ethiopia Airlines crash.

CHICAGO -- Lawyers will announce a lawsuit in Chicago Thursday against Boeing on behalf of a 24-year-old woman who died in last month's Ethiopia Airlines crash.

Samya Stumo, originally from Sheffield, Massachusetts, was on a work trip with Washington D.C. health systems development organization ThinkWell when she was killed in the crash on March 10. She was a niece of Ralph Nader, the consumer rights advocate and past presidential candidate.

Attorneys will hold a press conference Thursday morning with Samya's parents and her brother. It is the first lawsuit filed on behalf of an American killed in the crash.

The complaint accuses Boeing of negligence, breach of warranty, strict liability, failure to warn and civil conspiracy. A separate claim is being filed against the FAA, attorneys for Stumo's family said.

RELATED: Preliminary report says Ethiopia crew followed Boeing rules

The Boeing 737 Max 8 jet crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Abba, killing all 157 on board. The crash followed another crash in Indonesia involving a Boeing 737 Max 8 jet. The plane has been grounded until Boeing releases a software fix.

A preliminary report of data from the Ethiopian Airlines crash said the plane's crew performed all recommended procedures by Boeing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentschicagoloopmassachusettsboeinglawsuitu.s. & worldplane crash
PLANE CRASH
Preliminary report says Ethiopia crew followed Boeing rules
Damaged sensor triggered fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash: Sources
FBI joins investigation into Boeing MAX planes following crashes
TIMELINE: Deadly Ethiopian Airlines plane crash
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Body found in search for missing NYC mother of 3
Suspect pulled women's hair in Prospect Park assaults
Teen tells police that he's boy missing since 2011
Boy found alone in Midtown reunited with family
Preliminary report says Ethiopia crew followed Boeing rules
RECALL: Beef patties sent to schools may contain purple plastic
Mets riding high into home opener against Nationals
Show More
Nearly two dozen injured in out-of-control Brooklyn fire
Cardi B court appearance on strip club melee postponed
EXCLUSIVE: Woman punched in the nose while walking off subway
Cancer patient wins $250K on scratch-off lottery ticket
NYC public school teacher arrested on child porn charges
More TOP STORIES News