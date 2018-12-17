Family of woman wrongfully shot by police in Bronx files lawsuit against NYPD

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) --
The family of a woman critically injured by a police officer's stray bullet in the Bronx is filing a $10 million lawsuit against the NYPD.

The family of 45-year-old Irene Perez filed a notice of claim against the department Monday in connection to the Dec. 5 incident.

The family's attorney, Sanford Rubenstein, says Perez was hit when an officer fired 27 shots while chasing a drug suspect in University Heights.

The family's attorney said the officer was excessive and negligent and created an unreasonable risk of danger to innocent bystanders.

"Twenty-seven shots with a pause to reload fired by a police officer while sprinting, even in a situation in which police had been fired at, is excessive and negligent and created an unreasonable risk of danger to innocent bystanders of which Irene was one," Rubenstein said.

Perez's family said she had to undergo three surgeries to repair several vital organs.

A 12-year-old girl also suffered minor injuries when she was hit by metal fragments.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police shootingnypdlawsuitUniversity HeightsBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman slashes Bronx bus rider who tried to pet her dog, police say
NYPD: Sex offender in attempted abduction may have more victims
Statue of Liberty climber Therese Okoumou found guilty
Suspect surrenders in mom's murder near newborn daughter
Changes coming in Holland Tunnel decorations controversy
Firefighter accused of impersonating cop, questioning woman
Deer poacher ordered to repeatedly watch 'Bambi'
Warning: Large coyote or fox on the loose in Westchester
Show More
Gov. Cuomo proposes legalizing marijuana as part of 2019 agenda
Family asks for holiday cards for terminally ill 4-year-old
2 cats found inside buckets, new surveillance of suspect
LI day care owner in court after toddlers found in street
Police: Lyft driver sexually abused passenger during ride on LI
More News