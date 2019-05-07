Family pleads for help after elderly woman critically injured in hit-and-run in Edison

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The family of an elderly woman in New Jersey is pleading for help after she was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash.86-year-old Ngan Lau Kwan Seto was crossing a street in Edison on her way to meet her daughter May 1 when she was struck.She suffered 11 broken ribs, a broken shoulder and a collapsed lung. Her family is now begging witnesses to come forward.The victim was walking near Park Avenue and Nevsky Street when she was apparently struck by a car that left the scene.When she did not arrive her daughter went looking for her and found her on the ground, with two strangers holding her hands.Family members initially believed she had fallen while taking a walk. But doctors later said her extensive injuries appeared consistent with being hit by a car, police said.The mother of four children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren is on a ventilator and heavily sedated at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick."So the prognosis is really not that encouraging," said one of the victim's sons, Dr. Peter Kwan. "But she's a strong woman, so hopefully she can pull through."Police have no leads. Her close-knit family misses their matriarch, and is asking that anyone who may have witnessed what happened call the police."She's the glue to the family," said another son, Steven Kwan. "My father passed away at an early age, she raised the family, she means the world to the family so I'm hoping whoever witnessed the accident please come forward."Police have been looking for any videos that could provide clues about the incident.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edison Police Department at (732) 248-7400.----------