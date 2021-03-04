Family reaches settlement in death of Long Island football player

By Eyewitness News
FARMINGVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- The family of Long Island high school student killed in a football log training accident has received a 7-figure settlement.

The family of Joshua Mileto reached the deal with the Sachem Central School District and the group on Long Island that ran the practice that led to the teen's death.

The tragic death of 16-year-old Mileto happened in August of 2017, when a log struck the teen in the head during a football training exercise at Sachem East High School in Farmingville.
EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger reports from Farmingville.



Police at the time said the exercise involved players carrying an enormous log above their heads as part of a conditioning drill.

Investigators said the Mileto suffered a catastrophic injury after the log shifted and struck him in the head.

The family says they will not keep any of the settlement for themselves, and plan to use the funds for academic and athletic scholarships in memory of Mileto.

According to one of the family's attorneys, some of the money will also go toward advocacy for policies to tighten regulations governing youth-sports safety.

The settlement is for over $1 million.

RELATED | New York high school football player dies after 1st day of practice
EMBED More News Videos

Miguel Lugo, a 17-year-old Wallkill High School football player, died of unknown causes after the first day of practice, authorities said.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
farmingvillesuffolk countyhigh schoolfootballlawsuithigh school footballsportssettlement
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former top cop on mission to bring businesses back to NYC
NY entertainment venues can reopen in April -- except for Broadway
Cuomo: 'I am not going to resign'
Flight makes emergency landing at JFK Airport: FAA
Woman accused of buying homes, Chanel items in alleged PPP scam
Dad of 7 dying of COVID says goodbye in emotional video
Man recalls harrowing, unprovoked attack at subway station
Show More
$35 bowl from yard sale turns out to be artifact worth up to $500K
With Biden's backing, Dems revive bill to overhaul policing
House to wrap early amid threat of violence at U.S. Capitol
Family begs for return of stolen urn containing loved one's ashes
SpaceX Mars prototype rocket nails landing, but then explodes
More TOP STORIES News