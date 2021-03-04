Family reaches settlement in death of Long Island football player

The family of Joshua Mileto reached the deal with the Sachem Central School District and the group on Long Island that ran the practice that led to the teen's death.
The tragic death of 16-year-old Mileto happened in August of 2017, when a log struck the teen in the head during a football training exercise at Sachem East High School in Farmingville.
Police at the time said the exercise involved players carrying an enormous log above their heads as part of a conditioning drill.
Investigators said the Mileto suffered a catastrophic injury after the log shifted and struck him in the head.
The family says they will not keep any of the settlement for themselves, and plan to use the funds for academic and athletic scholarships in memory of Mileto.
According to one of the family's attorneys, some of the money will also go toward advocacy for policies to tighten regulations governing youth-sports safety.
The settlement is for over $1 million.
