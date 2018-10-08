Dr. Pepper will reimburse a family after a toddler accidentally shredded an envelope containing more than a thousand dollars.
The Belnap family had been saving up to pay back relatives for University of Utah football tickets.
They had put the money in an envelope. Their two-year-old son who helps his mom shred junk mail got his hands on that envelope and shredded the cash.
----------
moneycollege football
