Family rescued from Long Island home after tree crashes onto it

A family in Suffolk County was briefly trapped inside their home after a tree crashed onto it.

ROCKY POINT, Long Island (WABC) --
A family on Long Island was briefly trapped inside their home Wednesday morning after a tree came crashing down onto it.

The enormous tree crashed onto the home of Elizabeth Dobies just after 8:00 a.m. in Rocky Point, trapping her and her family until help arrived.

First responders rescued the family from the home approximately a half hour later.

No one was injured.

The family has lived in the home for 40 years.

Authorities have condemned the home, which will leave the family out of it for what could be a while as repairs may take several months.

