Family says 95-year-old grandmother killed when TV exploded in Brooklyn home

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest developments from Canarsie.

Eyewitness News
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A 95-year-old woman was killed in a fire that started in the basement of a two-story home in Brooklyn.

The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. Saturday on the home on E. 93rd between Avenue K and Avenue L in Canarsie.

The woman's daughter, Esther Bedoit, says the TV in the basement exploded as her mother, Anna Barthelemy, was watching TV. Bedoit was in the home along with an aide at the time - they were both not injured.


Firefighters extinguished the flames within 30 minutes. One firefighter and a civilian suffered minor injuries.

The woman has a large family with nearly 20 granddaughters.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firefatal fireelderly womanelderlyCanarsieNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News