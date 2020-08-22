USPS delays delivery of Army veteran's remains to Connecticut, family says

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- The recent disruption in mail service has had a deep and personal impact on a Connecticut family.

Scott Egan is an Army veteran who passed away in July.

It was his sister's wish to have Egan's remains mailed to her from St. Louis where he died, to Connecticut.

However, she says for 12 days the remains were lost by the post office.

She squarely placed the blame on Postmaster General Louis Dejoy and the cuts he has made.
EMBED More News Videos

Anthony Johnson has the latest on the USPS funding crisis.



Egan's remains were finally delivered a couple weeks late.

A dedicated postal worker drove two hours each way, with no overtime.

RELATED: What's happening at the US Postal Service, and why?

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticutpostal servicearmydelivery serviceveteranusps
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman who was allegedly texting sentenced in driving death
COVID Updates: US death toll could reach 200K, NY records new lows
LIRR conductor threatened at knifepoint by passenger
Double hurricane whammy could impact the Gulf coast
Thieves steal $5,000 from NYC high school
Diner owner opens indoors, says doing it for family to survive
61-year-old woman inadvertently struck by bullet in Bronx
Show More
Jeweler loses 40-year-old engagement ring during inspection
Rachael Ray house fire began in chimney: Officials
Window-smashing spree: Search is on for vandal on NYC subway lines
House holding rare Saturday vote on postal changes, funds
AccuWeather: Warm, humid with evening thunderstorm
More TOP STORIES News