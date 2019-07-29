Family searches for answers after man's bar fight death in Elizabeth

By
ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating the death of a man following a fight at a New Jersey bar.

Union County prosecutors said Elizabeth patrol units responded to an altercation at Ben's Bar on Meadow Street shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Once on the scene, police found 28-year-old Oscar Melara of Elizabeth unresponsive outside the bar. He was taken to Trinitas Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators did obtain surveillance video, but prosecutors have released few details, leaving his family in the dark.

"All I ask for is justice. He was honest and he was a hard worker," the victim's aunt said.

Melara worked for Amazon and was said to be a loving father.

The prosecutor's office, Elizabeth police and the Union County sheriff's office crime scene unit are investigating. There is a $10,000 reward offered by the Union County Crimestoppers for information leading to an arrest and conviction. If you have any information you are asked to call 908-654-TIPS (8477).

