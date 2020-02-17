Family searching for missing woman in the Bronx

THE BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for Genoveva Madera, a 73-year-old Hispanic woman, who has been missing from her home in the Bronx since Saturday.Madera has Alzheimer's disease and may be in need of medical attention, officials said.She was last seen at Walton Avenue and East 176th Street in the Bronx just before 8 p.m. Saturday.Authorities describe Madera as 5'6" tall, 160 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing gray fleece zip-up sweater, brown pants, and brown checkered slippers.If you see the missing person, please call 911.----------