Family wants justice after 19-year-old fatally stabbed in Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The search is on for the attacker who fatally stabbed a man near a barbershop in Brooklyn.The incident was reported Tuesday on Church Avenue at 8 p.m.The victim, 19-year-old Mamadou Bah, was stabbed in the torso and made his way into the barbershop to ask for help.The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Bah's mother received a call from the barbershop after Mamadou asked them to tell his mother he was going to the hospital.Now Binta Bah is having a hard time making sense of the crime. Mamadou was the oldest of four children.His uncle, Djibril Bah, housed him in Ohio before he moved to Brooklyn in July."He's a good kid, he's very humble to be honest man," he said.Police do not know when he was stabbed or how it happened, because he didn't say much when he ran into the barbershop for help.But they do know he came stumbling around Ocean Avenue and was already wounded when he turned that corner."Rushed in, screaming about his stomach," barber Neil Nedrick said. "And so we thought he was on drugs or something so we said 'You on something man?' And he said 'No.' So I said 'What happened to you?' He said 'I can't breathe, my stomach my stomach it hurts my stomach hurts.'"Another barber said the victim told them he got into a fight, but Bah's uncle said that just doesn't add up.He said not only did his nephew not have enemies, he barely had any friends."Right now we want justice to be honest man," Djibril Bah said. "We want to find out the person who did it."----------