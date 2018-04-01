FAMILY & PARENTING

2 NYPD officers help deliver Easter baby on Upper East Side

Lucy Yang has more on the police officers who helped deliver an Easter baby on the Upper East Side.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Two New York City police officers sprang into action to help deliver a baby in Manhattan on Easter Sunday.

The two male officers from the 19th Precinct responded to a vehicle parked at East 92nd Street and First Avenue at about 8 a.m.

A pregnant woman was in the car with her husband and was in the midst of child birth. She was complaining of extreme pressure.

"We were flagged down by her husband on the driver's side delivering the baby. I stepped in and assisted husband and took care of the rest. My partner helped out by getting stuff to make sure the baby was safe and delivered properly," says Officer Stephan Koustoubardis.

Officer Koustobardis along with Officer Vincent Ching assisted with delivering the baby girl and waited for EMS to arrive to sever the umbilical cord.

Officer Koustoubardis has eight years on the force, Officer Ching - only eight months. Neither of them have their own children yet, but they are prepared.


The infant and her parents were transported to NYU Langone Medical Center where all are doing fine.

There is no word yet on a name for the baby, but the most important thing is everyone is healthy, as the officers put their training to good use.

