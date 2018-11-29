TWINS

23 sets of twin toddlers pose with Santa

EMBED </>More Videos

23 sets of twins piled into a giant group photo with Santa at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg on Thursday.

Jesse Kirsch
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. --
Winter can be peaceful, until the blizzard hits.

This year's squall: 23 sets of twins piling into a giant group photo with Santa at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

"Pretty chaotic right now," said Courtney Polite with her twin daughters tucked between her arms.

Polite was one of 23 moms braving the storm with their toddlers, hoping everyone would smile at the camera long enough for a great picture.

"We're sweating a little bit," said Maureeca Stefan.

"You're never (going to) get all these kids to not be crying or all looking at the same time," added Polite, dampening expectations.

Yet somehow, the group snapped something close enough to perfect- perhaps because this isn't the group's first attempt. These moms regularly get together with the kids and without.

"We have mom nights out, which you can see is probably needed," laughed Ayrielle Walt, adding, "It's nice to have that support group to kind of talk through and help us navigate the craziness."

Last Christmas, they thought it'd be cute to take a group photo with Santa; it was a hit. So they returned for Easter and then for Santa again Thursday, with an even larger twins family to squeeze in.

"It's fun to see everybody and celebrate the holidays in a chaotic way," Walt said.

The moms plan to continue this tradition into the spring with another Easter photo. Since it's months away, hopefully they'll have a chance to catch their breath first!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familytoddlerbabiessanta claustwinsSchaumburg
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TWINS
Twin sisters give birth to daughters on the same day
Mother devastated after necklace with son's ashes stolen
Double wedding: 2 sets of twins to tie the knot
Bartolo Colon, Hall of Famer? Maybe it's not so crazy
More twins
FAMILY & PARENTING
Girl writes letter to Santa asking for new kidney for brother
3 primo family and learning events in New York City this weekend
Special delivery: NYPD officers help mom give birth at home
NJ toddler born premature to eat Thanksgiving food for 1st time
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
DA: Colts Neck suspect shot brother, repeatedly stabbed kids
TIMELINE: Colts Neck family murders
Face transplant patient reveals his incredible transformation
VIDEO: Giant falling clock narrowly misses workers
Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's 'Abcde' name
NYC councilman: Cashless restaurants discriminate against poor
Police: Woman pulls knife on man who confronted her over fart
NYC officials face firing squad on snowstorm response
Show More
1 injured when 3-story Harlem church collapses
9-year-old Jewish boy randomly punched in face in Brooklyn
2 men pull driver from car seconds before fiery blast
Man escapes high-rise fire, overcome by smoke in hallway
2 women arrested following violent altercation at NJ Wawa
More News