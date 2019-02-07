3 interactive family activities in New York City this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Craft Workshops at UrbanGlass
First up, take your littles to UrbanGlass this Saturday for an afternoon of hands-on art activities. Guests can string their own bead necklaces and bracelets, print silk-screen designs on T-shirts and bags, try their hands at glassblowing and more.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 1-5 p.m.
Where: UrbanGlass, 647 Fulton St., Floor 3
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Lunar New Year Tinker Festival
Also this Saturday afternoon, the Lewis Latimer House Museum is hosting a Lunar New Year celebration. The party will feature activities combining art and science, like creating LED lanterns.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: Lewis Howard Latimer House Museum, 34-41 137th St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Family Fit Day at 14th Street Y
Last but not least, current and new members of 14th Street Y are invited to Family Fit Day this Saturday. The highly active afternoon will feature a jump house, a family swimming session, yoga, a disco dance party, a singalong with the After School Shabbat Band and many more all-ages activities -- plus a whiskey tasting for adults.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 3-6 p.m.
Where: The 14th Street Y , 344 E. 14th St.
Admission: Free for members
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets