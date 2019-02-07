3 interactive family activities in New York City this weekend

Craft Workshops at UrbanGlass

Lunar New Year Tinker Festival

Family Fit Day at 14th Street Y

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From an arts and crafts session to a Lunar New Year celebration, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.---First up, take your littles to UrbanGlass this Saturday for an afternoon of hands-on art activities. Guests can string their own bead necklaces and bracelets, print silk-screen designs on T-shirts and bags, try their hands at glassblowing and more.Saturday, Feb. 9, 1-5 p.m.UrbanGlass, 647 Fulton St., Floor 3FreeAlso this Saturday afternoon, the Lewis Latimer House Museum is hosting a Lunar New Year celebration. The party will feature activities combining art and science, like creating LED lanterns.Saturday, Feb. 9, 2:30-5:30 p.m.Lewis Howard Latimer House Museum, 34-41 137th St.FreeLast but not least, current and new members of 14th Street Y are invited to Family Fit Day this Saturday. The highly active afternoon will feature a jump house, a family swimming session, yoga, a disco dance party, a singalong with the After School Shabbat Band and many more all-ages activities -- plus a whiskey tasting for adults.Saturday, Feb. 9, 3-6 p.m.The 14th Street Y , 344 E. 14th St.Free for members