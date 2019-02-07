FAMILY & PARENTING

3 interactive family activities in New York City this weekend

By Hoodline
If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From an arts and crafts session to a Lunar New Year celebration, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Craft Workshops at UrbanGlass





First up, take your littles to UrbanGlass this Saturday for an afternoon of hands-on art activities. Guests can string their own bead necklaces and bracelets, print silk-screen designs on T-shirts and bags, try their hands at glassblowing and more.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 1-5 p.m.
Where: UrbanGlass, 647 Fulton St., Floor 3
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Lunar New Year Tinker Festival





Also this Saturday afternoon, the Lewis Latimer House Museum is hosting a Lunar New Year celebration. The party will feature activities combining art and science, like creating LED lanterns.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: Lewis Howard Latimer House Museum, 34-41 137th St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Family Fit Day at 14th Street Y





Last but not least, current and new members of 14th Street Y are invited to Family Fit Day this Saturday. The highly active afternoon will feature a jump house, a family swimming session, yoga, a disco dance party, a singalong with the After School Shabbat Band and many more all-ages activities -- plus a whiskey tasting for adults.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 3-6 p.m.
Where: The 14th Street Y , 344 E. 14th St.
Admission: Free for members
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyHoodlineQueensNew York City
FAMILY & PARENTING
Mom delivers baby by herself within minutes at NJ home
Lost and found: Do you recognize these brides and grooms?
Disney wish comes true for boy mauled by dogs
Gender reveal lasagna is a thing
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Body found in suitcase in CT identified as missing NY woman
Students evacuate school after unusual odor sickens teacher
1 dead, 3 injured in Brooklyn apartment shooting
Gucci pulls 'blackface sweater' from stores after complaints
Ariana Grande to skip Grammys after producer dispute
1 woman killed, 5 firefighters hurt in Staten Island fire
NJ residents say Lenny Dykstra is destroying their neighborhood
NC tip helps NY investigators nab alleged child sex predator
Show More
L train station smell sickens at least 3 MTA workers
LI man accused of exposing himself to 11-year-old girl
Son among 3 charged after missing mom found dead in NJ
NYPD calls on Google to remove checkpoint warnings in Waze app
Tip leads police to body found buried on Staten Island
More News