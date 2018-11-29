3 primo family and learning events in New York City this weekend

Teen Leadership Summit: The Future is Femme-inist! The Future is NOW!

Nordic Christmas Children's Workshop at Scandinavia House

WonderKids' Superhero Celebration

Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this weekend?From a teen leadership summit to a superhero celebration, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this weekend.---Young women of color between the ages of 12-18 are invited to attend The Future is Femme-inist, a one-day summit celebrating young women and femmes of color in New York City. This free event features a keynote address by Naiomy Guerrero, the writer and founding editor behind GalleryGirl NYC, and a performance by Afro-Boricua emcee Lah Tere. Refreshments will be provided, and registration is required.Saturday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.Casita Maria Center for Arts & Education, 928 Simpson St., Sixth FloorFreeExperience a Scandinavian Christmas first-hand. Children are invited to Scandinavia House to make traditional holiday crafts, such as woven hearts. The afternoon will also feature a traditional, candlelit Saint Lucia procession.Saturday, Dec. 1, 1-3 p.m.Scandinavia House, 58 Park Ave.$10-$15Join WonderKids for a superhero-themed party celebrating life and self-expression. Children and parents will enjoy movement workshops, crafting workshops, face painting, hula hoops and a talent show. DJ Carmel will provide world dance music. Costumes are encouraged, as is bringing your own lunch.Sunday, Dec. 2, 12-3 p.m.The DL, 95 Delancey St.$20