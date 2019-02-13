FAMILY & PARENTING

6 couples at Long Island nursing home renew wedding vows

Darla Miles reports on the six couples who renewed their vows at a Long Island nursing home.

GLEN COVE, Long Island (WABC) --
It's a Valentine's Day to remember for six special couples on Long Island who pledged their love to each other for the second time.

Each of the couples at the Glen Cove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center proved on Wednesday that their love has no limits - in sickness and in health.

"Each of them has expressed a desire to re-tie the knot and renew their vows that they took so many years ago, said Nassau County Legislator Laura Schaefer. "And to say them in front of family and friends that they still do love, honor and cherish each other."

Arnold and Darling Devoe have taken their original wedding vows to heart as 67-year-old Arnold battles a rare brain tumor.

"Arnold was diagnosed with a meningioma which is a tumor that grows outside the brain but under the skull," Darling said.

Although he cannot verbally communicate his love for his wife, they've been together long enough to the point where they can understand one another.

"I can figure out what he needs or what he wants. Right?" she said, looking toward her husband, who mumbled a reply. "Yeah," she translated, with a smile.

Darling visits Arnold every day and says he's been practicing mouthing the words "I do" for the special ceremony.

Ruth Collins, 80, has been at Glen Cove since last May because her overall health was declining.

"Thank God she's getting stronger," Denward Collins Jr. said. "And the plan is that she'll be coming home maybe sometime this spring."

Life's trials has make their love even stronger.

"We love each other," Darling said. "It's a commitment, right. We're in the same boat together."

