Family & Parenting

911 operator meets North Carolina mom, newborn she helped deliver over the phone

EMBED <>More Videos

911 operator meets mom, newborn she helped deliver over the phone

MONROE, N.C. -- A North Carolina mother met the 911 operator who talked her through delivering her baby.

Keri Michaels got the call around 3:30 in the morning. Samantha Lockhart of Union County was on the other end of the line.

Lockhart was out of breath and struggling to communicate with Michaels.

"I knew that she was already in labor, and the child was coming," Keri Michaels said.

Lockhart was at her home with only her three young children there with her. Her fourth child was on the way, and Lockhart knew she would not be able to make it to the hospital.

That's when Michaels stepped in.

"It's like God sent her, for me, for this situation. She kept me calm. She walked me through everything," Lockhart said. "She was definitely amazing. I wouldn't have had it any other way."

In the end, Lockhart's son was born at a healthy 8 lbs 5 oz.

"I will remember this call for the rest of my life," Michaels said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingnc911 callbirthherobabygood news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Car crash into Brooklyn assisted living facility kills 1, injures 4
3 dead in Florida supermarket shooting include grandmother, 1-year-old
2 passengers test positive for COVID-19 on fully vaccinated cruise ship
AccuWeather: Cooler blend of sun & clouds
Exclusive: Asian NYPD cop harassed with racial slurs
Early voting kicks off in NYC's mayoral primary election this weekend
COVID Updates: Domestic shipments of J&J vaccine on hold
Show More
Citi Field increases capacity to nearly 34,000 fans for Mets games
Mariano Rivera set to be inducted into New Rochelle Walk of Fame
Boaters come dangerously close to tipping over on a Texas dam
Therapy dog still missing after carjacking in Brooklyn
Report proposes Museum of Nightlife for NYC
More TOP STORIES News