Anderson Cooper welcomes son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper

By Eyewitness News
It is a happy and exciting time for CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper who announced he has become a father.

Cooper shared a picture of his newborn son Thursday night.

Wyatt Morgan Cooper was born Monday weighing in at 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

Proud dad Anderson shared the inspiration behind his son's name.

"He's named after my dad who died when I was 10 years old, I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son's middle name is Morgan, which is a family name on my mother's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name

Morgan because when I was going through her things recently, I found a list they had made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me and Morgan was on the list. So that's Wyatt Morgan Cooper my son."

On Instagram, Cooper thanked the surrogate who helped him achieve his dream of expanding his family.
