Ayesha Curry claps back after person says her infant son should be on a diet

SAN FRANCISCO -- Ayesha Curry fired back at a body-shamer who suggested putting her 10-month-old son on a diet.

It started when the Bay Area chef and entrepreneur shared a family photo on Instagram.



She posted it after her husband, Stephen Curry, and brother-in-law, Seth Curry, competed during Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference finals.

In the picture, Ayesha is holding her son, Canon.

A social media user suggested putting him on a diet to control his weight.

Ayesha instantly shut down the user, saying "Excuse you? No. Just no."

Others on Instagram backed Ayesha.
