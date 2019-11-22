Family & Parenting

Newborns dressed up as 'Frozen 2' characters at Kansas hospital

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- The cold never bothered them, anyway!

Disney's "Frozen 2" hits theaters today, and even newborns are getting in the spirit of the movie.

Newborns at Saint Luke's South Hospital near Kansas City, Missouri, are melting hearts in the nursery, dressed in crocheted outfits like Olaf the snowman, Anna, and Elsa.

Even when they outgrow those outfits, they'll have the legacy of starting their lives when "Frozen 2" started its theatrical run.

The highly anticipated squeal to 2013's mega-hit film is expected to make about $100 million this weekend.

The sequel is from Walt Disney Pictures, owned by the same parent company as ABC.
