Baby boom: Long Island hospital sees 22% increase in births this spring

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10533617" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nina Pineda spoke to the victim of the attack exclusively.

HUNTINGTON, Long Island (WABC) -- One hospital on Long Island is experiencing a bit of a pandemic baby boom with a 22% increase in the number of births this spring.A number of factors may be responsible for the increase, including Huntington Hospital's new midwife program.Jessica Brown and her husband Carl, like so many others, have felt robbed of joyful pregnancy moments all throughout the pandemic.Now 4-month-old Helena is pure joy at the end of an emotional roller coaster ride for her 39-year-old mother."My husband had to hear her heartbeat after the appointment was over, my husband had to see her picture after it was over," Brown said. "And... it's horrible."So, like many others, the Browns turned to the midwife program at Huntington Hospital because it offered more support and medical flexibility during a time of unprecedented medical stress."They didn't have to come into the hospital so soon, they were able to stay home to do some laboring at home before they came in," said Michele Meyer with Huntington Hospital Midwife Program."You go in and you feel like wow - this is a safe space, not just for my body, but for my mind," Brown said.After a geographic shift to the suburbs during the pandemic paired with so many couples at home..."There's not much to do so might as well do something that's fun," Brown said.What you now have is a mini baby boom at the hospital - a 22% hike in births from this time last year.As far as Brown's baby, the little one with her mom's big personality is part of a refreshingly positive upward trend.----------