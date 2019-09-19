Family & Parenting

Lucky baby comes into world on 9/19/19 at 9:19 measuring 19 inches long

MAINE -- A baby born in Maine on Thursday is starting off her life with a lot of luck.

Madison Smithgall was born at 9:19 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2019. Or, 09/19/19.

And her palindrome birthday doesn't stop there. Doctors measured her to be 19 inches long.

Her parents say they are thrilled to have such a lucky baby girl.

"The doctor asked one of the nurses 'hey what time is it?' And they were like it's 9:18 right now and then her head ended up popping out just before it was 9:20 so it was 9:19 in the morning right when she came out," said the baby's father, Andrew Smithgall.

Madison joins the ranks of other babies also born on palindrome days, including a Missouri baby who came into the world at 7:11 p.m. on July 11, weighing 1 pounds, 11 ounces, and a Tennesse girl with several links to 09/11.
