Get back-to-school clothes shopping out of the way



Begin to re-establish a regular bedtime routine for your kids



Complete all back-to-school paperwork

Make appointments to see your pediatrician, dentist and/or eye doctor



Finish any "summer homework" assignments



Have your kids start to spend 15-30 minutes each day focused on reading and math to get into the school mindset

Shop for back-to-school supplies



Review technology rules in the home as it pertains to the school week



Figure out a daily routine with your significant other, including who is responsible for breakfast/making lunches/driving kids to and from school

Have your kids pick out their outfits for the entire first week of school



Prepare backpacks and supplies for the first day of school



Go food shopping with your kids to get healthy lunchtime meals and snacks

Enjoy a family meal together. Talk about the new year ahead and share stories about previous first days of school. Enjoy each other's company!



Everyone gets a good night's sleep



Envision a smooth first day of school

Many families are just a few weeks out from the all-important first day of school. Though many teachers, students and parents may be ecstatic, sometimes preparing for the routine and grind of the new school year can be a bit overwhelming, especially if you're still in a summertime state of mind.Not to worry, because we have you covered with a foolproof plan to get you and your kids ready throughout the back-to-school season.