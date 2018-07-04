FAMILY & PARENTING

Beach-goers hit the sand, surf for July 4th holiday

Kristin Thorne reports from Jones Beach where crowds are starting to gather for the fireworks starting tonight. (WABC)

Eyewitness News
JONES BEACH, Nassau County (WABC) --
It's the Fourth of July, and many across the Tri-State Area are hitting the beaches and boardwalks.

From Long Island to the Jersey Shore, area beaches were packed as people worked to escape the high heat and humidity.

At Rye Playland in Westchester County, Marcus Solis spoke with other parkgoers on the holiday.
Marcus Solis is live in Rye to speak with parkgoer's on this 4th of July.


The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation put out a release just before noon saying Sunken Meadow State Park in Smithtown, Suffolk County was already filled to capacity.

Officials were advising beach-goers to head to Jones Beach or Heckscher State Park instead.

