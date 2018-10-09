FAMILY & PARENTING

Bride takes wedding photos alone after fiance killed by alleged drunk driver

An Indiana bride honored her fiance who was killed by an alleged drunk driver with an emotional photoshoot on what would have been their wedding day. (Credit: Loving Life Photography via Storyful)

WASHINGTON, Ind. --
It should have been the happiest day of their lives. Instead, an Indiana bride honored her deceased fiance with a touching photoshoot on what would have been their wedding day.

Loving Life Photography shared images on October 5 of Jessica Padgett in her wedding gown on the day she was supposed to marry volunteer fireman Kendall Murphy. Murphy was killed by a drunk driver in November 2017 while helping a car crash victim.

The emotional photos show Padgett surrounded by friends and family as she posed with her bouquet in his boots and grieving at her fiance's grave.

As of Tuesday, the photographer's Facebook post has been shared more than 25,000 times.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyweddingsphotographydrunk driving deathu.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
Toddler shreds more than $1K in cash his parents were saving
A couple 4-year-olds twinning all over NYC's art scene
Family of Boy Scout killed by alleged drunk driver speaks out
Photo sparks call for changing tables in men's rooms
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Instagram account triggers shooting rumors at NYC school
Limo crash driver given unsafe vehicle to drive, family says
Hurricane Michael strengthens to Cat 2, headed for Florida's Gulf Coast
3 charged in NYC counterfeit pill distribution ring
Lawsuit: Lead paint crumbles, stoves without gas at Bronx building
Gunfire in Queens leaves man, 31, critically injured
123 missing kids recovered during 1-day operation
Police investigating rash of armed commercial robberies on LI
Show More
Man slashed in face on MTA bus after dispute, police say
Brother and sister missing in Brooklyn found safe
Yankees try to stay alive in ALDS after Red Sox rout in Game 3
Couple with body parts in stroller accused of killing 20 women
Cardiologist owes $4.2M in unpaid child support; named 'Most Wanted Deadbeat'
More News