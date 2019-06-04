Family & Parenting

California dad giving away backyard roller coaster

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- A dad in California built a roller coaster for his kids, and now it can be yours.

Bruce Sales says the family is moving out of their San Diego home, and the new one doesn't have enough space for the coaster.

So, he's giving it away.

There's even a car seat for the little ones.

The engineer got tips from YouTube to help him build it, so someone with a knack for DIY projects would be a good fit.

Also, you probably have to go pick it up.

He says he is taking applications by email.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingcaliforniaroller coasterbig talkersengineering
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 12 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News