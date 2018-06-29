BE INSPIRED

3-year-old cancer survivor is flower girl at bone marrow donor's wedding

EMBED </>More Videos

A 3-year-old who overcame cancer got the chance to walk down the aisle as a flower girl during her bone marrow donor's wedding. (Mark Broadway Photography)

A 3-year-old who overcame cancer got the chance to walk down the aisle as a flower girl during her bone marrow donor's wedding.

In 2016, Skye Savren-McCormick was diagnosed with juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia just before her first birthday. Savren-McCormick got her first transplant later that year from 26-year-old Hayden Hatfield Ryals.

Ryals later reached out to Savren-McCormick and her family through Be the Match, the organization through which Ryals donated her bone marrow. The families stayed in touch, and Ryals invited Skye to be in her wedding in a card she sent the toddler on her third birthday.

The two met in person for the first time during Ryals' rehearsal dinner.

"I walked up and I just dropped to my knees and all I could do was smile," Ryals told ABC News.

During the ceremony, Savren-McCormick "stepped out and took a giant handful of flowers and threw them on the ground," according to the toddler's mother, who said she was told that everybody in the room was brought to tears by the toddler's story.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybe inspiredu.s. & worldleukemiacancerchildrenfeel goodtoddlerAlabama
BE INSPIRED
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
Torrential downpour can't stop this woman from returning shopping cart
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
Son surprises dad with baseball glove he has wanted for 50 years
Dog shields owner from rattlesnake bite while hiking
More be inspired
FAMILY & PARENTING
NY man discovers half-brother he never knew he had
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News