Cancer victim's daughter opens hair replacement salon at New Jersey hospital

A cancer victim's daughter opened a hair replacement salon at Christ Hospital in honor of her mother.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
The daughter of a cancer victim is fulfilling her mother's dream of helping patients at a hospital in Jersey City.

She opened a hair replacement salon at Christ Hospital in honor of her mother.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new business called the Mo'Hair Foundation Salon was held Friday morning.

It will provide free non-surgical hair replacement for cancer patients and other people in need.

The sister of the foundation's creator said the salon will help people avoid the embarrassment and emotional pain their mother went through when she lost her hair.

