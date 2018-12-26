ATLANTA --An Atlanta family grew quite a bit this Christmas, as Candice and Larry Logan adopted seven children.
"Every year, I pray and ask God for a child," Candice said.
On Christmas 2018, that prayer was answered.
The Logans adopted seven boys, all between 3 and 10 years old, from the same family.
There is one set of four brothers and one set of three being brothers, with both sets being each other's cousins.
"I remember telling her, 'I don't know how this is going to play out if we're going to get to adopt these kids or not,'" Larry said.
The answer was yes, and the Logans finished adopting all seven just before Christmas.
