Connecticut police officers help deliver baby girl

ORANGE, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police officers are accustomed to delivering justice, but two Connecticut officers helped deliver a baby girl just in time for the holidays.Connecticut police officers Frank Koshes and Emily Taylor arrived at a home in the Town of Orange on Monday night just before 10 p.m., only to discover the baby girl had already been born.The officers immediately jumped into action to help the mother and father by clamping and cutting the umbilical cord, and warming and wrapping baby Jillian before paramedics arrived.Both the mother and daughter are doing fine.----------