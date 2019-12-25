Family & Parenting

Connecticut police officers help deliver baby girl

ORANGE, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police officers are accustomed to delivering justice, but two Connecticut officers helped deliver a baby girl just in time for the holidays.

Connecticut police officers Frank Koshes and Emily Taylor arrived at a home in the Town of Orange on Monday night just before 10 p.m., only to discover the baby girl had already been born.

The officers immediately jumped into action to help the mother and father by clamping and cutting the umbilical cord, and warming and wrapping baby Jillian before paramedics arrived.

Both the mother and daughter are doing fine.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingconnecticutbaby deliverybabypolicefeel good
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Worshipers celebrate Christmas at New York City churches
LIVE: NORAD tracking Santa on flight around the world
Last-minute shoppers hit stores on Christmas Eve
UPS driver hides toy behind garbage bins, tops with cardboard
Woman rescued after fainting onto Manhattan subway tracks
Trader Joe's recalls products amid Listeria concerns
3-month-old suffocates while family is asleep
Show More
Lost dogs reunited with family thanks to bus driver
Shots hit Jersey City police station where slain detective worked
AccuWeather: Clear and chilly Christmas Eve
Exclusive: Person rescued after getting stuck in mud in NJ reservoir
Journalist from New Jersey released from prison in Nigeria
More TOP STORIES News