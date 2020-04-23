Coronavirus info for families: Education, consumer well-being tips

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We've compiled a list of educational resources, activities, consumer advice, safety resources and more need-to-know info while you stay at home in the Tri-State area with your family. Click here to see fun ideas to keep your family entertained while you're at home.
EDUCATION
400 sites in New York City are open for students to get three meals a day. You can find a location on the website schools.nyc.gov.
MAINTAINING LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19
NYC arts, libraries offer digital classes for kids amid COVID-19
Financial help for college students amid COVID-19
High school seniors turn to virtual college tours amid coronavirus
Using the maps created by 7 On Your Side Investigates, you can scroll over each state to explore the Wi-Fi divide by district or search for a specific school district in your area and see the percentage of households without computers and without high-speed internet access.
New York
New Jersey
Connecticut
ACTIVITIES
Alvin Ailey Dance Theater offering online performances, classes
Apollo Amateur Night accepting digital submissions
Teen basketball star brings skills online to train students
Kids can train with an Olympian with Rising NYRR program
Stay connected during coronavirus pandemic with virtual bar trivia
2 dads use improv to help kids have fun during pandemic
SHOPPING, CONSUMER
What to do if your event is put on hold due to coronavirus
Coronavirus crisis: What you need to know about refunds for flights, cruises and concerts
How to stay safe when going out in public for essentials
COVID-19 food safety tips
Amazon stops accepting new grocery delivery customers amid surging demand
Coronavirus update: Safety tips for food delivery amid COVID-19 pandemic
How to change your travel plans amid the global COVID-19 outbreak
Hair dye becoming next high-demand item amid COVID-19 pandemic
Here's how to preserve groceries longer
DIY
How to make homemade face masks
The dos and don'ts of homemade face masks
No-Sew Face Mask
How to make face masks from materials found at home
From scarves to HEPA filters, what kind of face covering is best?
Step-by-step tutorial to cut men's hair
Tips to cutting your own hair during coronavirus shelter-in-place
Mom shares fun tie-dying tips for kids
WORK-LIFE BALANCE
Families First Coronavirus Response Act: Here's how the new paid sick leave requirements work
How to be productive at home working with kids
Can't stop worrying about the coronavirus? Find time to unplug, experts say
How to stock up for coronavirus: What you need, and why you shouldn't panic-buy
Kids in coronavirus quarantine: How to keep children comfortable, entertained
Would you give up personal data to return to work amid coronavirus pandemic?
KEEPING YOUR FAMILY SAFE
Families turn to virtual therapy for kids during COVID-19 crisis
New e-book aims to explain coronavirus to children
Tips for parents on speaking to children about coronavirus
Can pets contract COVID-19?
How long does coronavirus live on surfaces? Could be as long as 2 to 3 days
Tips for deep cleaning your home to stay safe from coronavirus
Protect yourself: Better Business Bureau warns of coronavirus-related scams
CHILDCARE
Suffolk County launches free childcare for essential workers
LIST: Free daycare for kids of 1st responders, healthcare workers in Westchester
Coronavirus info for families: Education, consumer well-being tips
