Couple ties knot at 'Friends' pop-up bar in Chicago on Veterans Day

Cynthia Rivera and Jose Martinez got married Sunday in the "Friends" pop-up bar at Replay in Lincoln Park.

CHICAGO --
This couple is definitely not on a break.

Cynthia Rivera and Jose Martinez got married Sunday in the "Friends" pop-up bar at Replay in Lincoln Park.

When Replay heard it was Cynthia's favorite show -- and that Jose is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps -- they opened their doors for the Veterans Day wedding.

Portions of the bar have been transformed with décor from Monica and Rachel's apartment, Ross and Joey's bachelor pad, and of course, the Central Perk coffee shop.

