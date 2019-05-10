mother's day

Deployed dad surprises family, meets baby for the first time

EMBED <>More Videos

A first-time mother got the surprise of a lifetime when her deployed husband surprised her live on television and met his infant daughter for the very first time.

NEW YORK -- A first-time mother got the surprise of a lifetime when her deployed husband surprised her live on television and met his infant daughter for the very first time.

On "Good Morning America" Friday morning, Cassie Whelan was told that her husband, Sgt. Josh Sarpu, was coming to her live via Skype from a military base in Texas. Sarpu, a medevac crew chief for the National Guard, was called to serve in Iraq a year ago. At the time of his deployment, Whelan was six months pregnant with their first child.

Whelan and her young daughter stood before a large video screen with a live feed of Sarpu, who said he was excited to meet his daughter for the first time when he returned home in a few days.

"It's been a long time coming. I can't say anything more than that I love you so much, honey," Sarpu said. "Thank you for everything you do. Thank you for taking care of the baby."

"You know what -- can we move the wall?" a visibly emotional Sarpu asked, and the wall in front of Whelan cleared the stage to reveal Sarpu standing behind.



Sarpu and Whelan then tearfully hugged, and Sarpu got to hold his daughter for the first time.

"I thought I would spend [Mother's Day] alone," Whelan said. "It's going to be even better now."

"I'm so thankful that everything worked out and everybody came together," Sarpu added.

MORE MOTHER'S DAY: Meghan Markle and other celebrity moms who've welcomed new babies this year
EMBED More News Videos

Take a look back at some of the famous moms and dads who have been blessed with new additions so far this year



ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingparentingmother's dayfun stuffsoldier surprisefeel goodgood morning america
MOTHER'S DAY
Trio of NYC sisters celebrate back-to-back, side-by-side births
Celebrity moms who've welcomed new babies this year
5 Suffolk County wineries offering Mother's Day deals
Best, worst states for working moms ranked by WalletHub
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Passenger: Suicidal woman tried to open plane door on flight
Mom tossed infant girl down 75-foot embankment, police say
Meth lab uncovered after man found unconscious on LI lawn
Woman who had eye gouged in NYPD arrest wants charges dropped
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West welcome baby boy
LIRR railworkers refusing OT shifts in unsanctioned job action
Cat shot in the face with arrow in NJ, suspect sought
Show More
17-year-old girl brandishing chef's knife apologizes after officer shoots her 3 times
Teen mauled to death by dogs he often cared for: authorities
Sheriff: Woman breaks into home, pets dog, washes dishes, leaves
MTA workers fed up with violence against subway, bus employees
High school student with autism wows crowd with choir performance
More TOP STORIES News