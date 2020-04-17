disney

Disney Bedtime Hotline is back to lull your kids to sleep with a nighttime story

Families can call 1-877-7-MICKEY (1-877-764-2539) to hear pre-recorded bedtime messages from Mickey Mouse and friends.

If your kids have trouble falling asleep at night, some of Disney's most recognizable characters are here to help.

The company is bringing back its beloved "Disney Bedtime Hotline" to help bring a little magic to fans and families everywhere.

Now through April 30, families can call 1-877-7-MICKEY (1-877-764-2539) to hear one of five special messages from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck or Goofy.

The hotline is available in the United States only and is limited to one message per call.

Families looking for more bedtime fun can also download free sleep activity cards and sleep progress charts or check out Disney's Sleep Shop line, which includes its Bedtime Adventure subscription box.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingparentingentertainmentdisney
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
'High School Musical' cast reunites for 'Disney Singalong'
Star-studded 'Disney Family Singalong' to air on ABC tonight
New Disney+ docuseries goes behind the scenes of 'The Mandalorian'
Derek Hough on performing in 'The Disney Family Singalong'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Gov. Cuomo give COVID-19 update
3 new COVID-19 testing sites open in NYC neighborhoods
'We're building out testing everyday,' NYC mayor says
33 deaths reported at Park Ridge, NJ nursing home
Families desperate for answers after dozens die in NYC nursing home
AccuWeather: Cool trend continues Friday
New Yorkers must cover their faces starting today
Show More
Congressman Max Rose returns from National Guard deployment
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Long Island Pride march postponed amid coronavirus pandemic
Connecticut opens first rapid COVID-19 test center
'Totally terrifying:' Man describes month-long battle with coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News