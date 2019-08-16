Long Island family finds out they're finally having a boy at Disney World

BAYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- A trip to Disney World for a family from Long Island was even more magical after they learned they are expecting a baby boy.Jennifer Skelly just returned back home to Bayville, Long Island, after a family trip to Disney the first week of August.When they initially booked the trip, Jennifer said they had no idea she was pregnant. Although she would be four-months pregnant by the time they took the trip, she said they decided not to cancel.Instead, the family wanted to make their trip even more special be finding out the baby's gender during the trip.Jennifer said Disney does not typically allow gender reveals or proposals, so she knew it would have to be something special and low-key, just for her family.Before the family left for vacation, Jennifer had her doctor from Long Island Women's Health Care Group put the gender of the child in an envelope.She gave the envelope to a cast member at a store inside the Magic Kingdom who helped make their reveal possible by personalizing a pair of Mickey Mouse ears with either "It's a Boy" or "It's a Girl."The couple's other children, two girls ages 2 and 5, helped open the box with the ears inside to discover they will soon have a baby brother.Congratulations to the Skelly family!----------