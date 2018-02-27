FAMILY & PARENTING

Brooklyn company hopes to reconnect mystery couple with special proposal footage

Do you recognize this couple? A Brooklyn company is trying to reunite them with this special footage.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Love was in the air on the waterfront at Bushwick Inlet Park as a mystery man got down on one knee and asked a woman to marry him.

VirtualAPT, a virtual and augmented reality company based in Brooklyn, happened to filming with a robotic camera on Monday and caught the entire proposal on camera.

Now the company is searching high and low to find the lovebirds and connect them with the footage of their special moment.

