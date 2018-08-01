FAMILY & PARENTING

Double wedding: 2 sets of twins to tie the knot in Michigan

Set of twins set to wed in Michigan (WILX)

MICHIGAN --
Boy meets girl. Boy's twin meets girl's twin. Twins get married! What?

That's right, two sets of twins are getting married, and their love story is the sweetest thing.

Nick and Zack Lewan, a set of twins in Michigan, are marrying Krissie and Kassie Bevier, another set of twins in Michigan.

This double love story started four years ago, when Nick met Kassie in a college psychology class.

"You know how psychology loves twin studies, and so the professor was like, 'Hey, are there any twins in the room?'" Kassie said. "'You know, raise your hand if you're a twin.'"

Both Kassie and Nick raised their hands.
"And then he turned around and saw me, and that was it,' Kassie said.

The two later introduced their siblings, and the four of them went on their first date to church.

The twin couples got engaged at the same time, but they do plan on having separate weddings with a shared reception.

They all feel this is all normal, and they say they all flow together.
"It's really nice because there is a special twin bond, there is," Kassie said. "And having someone who understands, that is really huge."

WILX contributed to this post.

