Eyewitness News reporter Candace McCowan announces she's pregnant!

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Some happy news Thursday morning from Eyewitness News reporter Candace McCowan. Candace and her husband, Halton, are expecting a baby!

"I couldn't be more happy for my sis!" said Eyewitness News anchor Shirleen Allicot as the morning team celebrated the news.

Joining the team live on the air, Candace revealed that she and Shirleen, who is expecting her third baby, have due dates one week apart!

Both are due in August.

Fellow morning team members Anchor Ken Rosato, Sam Champion and Heather O'Rourke shared their congratulations.

We all wish Candace and Halton the very best!

"He was a young kid, a hardworking guy." A Georgia man received quite the surprise while he was at a local jeweler working out a possible payment plan for an engagement ring, as none other than Shaq overheard the conversation.



