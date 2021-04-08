Eyewitness News reporter Candace McCowan announces she's pregnant!

"I couldn't be more happy for my sis!" said Eyewitness News anchor Shirleen Allicot as the morning team celebrated the news.
Joining the team live on the air, Candace revealed that she and Shirleen, who is expecting her third baby, have due dates one week apart!
Both are due in August.
Fellow morning team members Anchor Ken Rosato, Sam Champion and Heather O'Rourke shared their congratulations.
We all wish Candace and Halton the very best!
