FDNY unveils mobile breastfeeding pod to help new moms

Paramedic Amanda Uster is pretty pleased about the newest addition to FDNY Engine Company 265 in Far Rockaway: A private pod where she can pump milk for her son Charlie.When she first returned from maternity leave, she had to use the locker room or a bathroom -- or even the back of an ambulance -- to pump in private.But the pod -- which is the first of its kind for the FDNY -- now affords her an ideal, relaxing spot.And with more women joining the ranks, the department would like to add more.The pod is mobile, so it can be taken apart and reassembled at another station if need be.Inside there are two benches, a table, an outlet and ventilation. And it locks from the inside, so Uster never has to worry about being interrupted, unless of course there's an emergency call.----------