FAMILY & PARENTING

FDNY unveils mobile breastfeeding pod to help new moms

By
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) --
Paramedic Amanda Uster is pretty pleased about the newest addition to FDNY Engine Company 265 in Far Rockaway: A private pod where she can pump milk for her son Charlie.

When she first returned from maternity leave, she had to use the locker room or a bathroom -- or even the back of an ambulance -- to pump in private.

But the pod -- which is the first of its kind for the FDNY -- now affords her an ideal, relaxing spot.

And with more women joining the ranks, the department would like to add more.

The pod is mobile, so it can be taken apart and reassembled at another station if need be.

Inside there are two benches, a table, an outlet and ventilation. And it locks from the inside, so Uster never has to worry about being interrupted, unless of course there's an emergency call.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyfdnybreast feedingfirefightersemtNew York CityFar RockawayQueens
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
NY man discovers half-brother he never knew he had
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' host Robin Leach dies
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
Ex-NYC health commissioner, CDC head accused of groping woman
Trump Organization CFO gets immunity in Cohen investigation
Hospital security guard accused of having sex with corpse
Doctor killed family with gas-filled yoga ball, police say
Police called on 8-year-old girl walking her dog alone
Former Playboy model found strangled in apartment
Show More
More than 500 people catch parasite from McDonald's salads
Hurricane Lane, now Cat 2, dumps 30 inches of rain on Hawaii
Mollie Tibbetts, suspect's girlfriend were Facebook friends
Suspect surrenders to NYPD in UES high-rise shootings
Police: Suspect burglarizing NJ homes while residents sleep
More News