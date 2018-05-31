FAMILY & PARENTING

Newborn daughter of fallen hero does photo shoot with fellow soldiers

EMBED </>More Videos

Specialist Chris Harris died in August of 2017 while serving our country, just days after learning he would be a dad. (Pinehurst Photography)

By
PINEHURST, North Carolina --
The widow of Army Specialist Chris Harris and their newborn daughter scheduled a special photo shoot with the men and women her husband bravely fought alongside in Afghanistan.



Specialist Harris died in August of 2017 while serving our country, just days after learning he would be a dad.


Chris' unit gathered to commemorate the birth of Christian Michelle Harris, born on March 17th.



"Knowing that we could come home to a baby girl, that was awesome," said Sgt. Nathan Arthur Bagley. "When everyone came home, that was the day she was born so that made it ten times better."

"It's refreshing to see those blue eyes again," Britt Harris said of her daughter.

"When she was born, it was like I was looking at my own son," said Sue Kolean, Chris's mother.



In February, Britt Harris shared with ABC11 her maternity photos.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familysoldier killedbabyfamilymoore county newsNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
NY man discovers half-brother he never knew he had
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Show More
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News