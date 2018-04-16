Nick Reeder's life was just coming into focus last week, but now, the Fresno, California, firefighter is trying to figure out how to pick up the pieces.Four years ago, he found Amanda Sawyer."We met on an online profile, and we had a blind date and were inseparable after that date," he said. "It was love at first sight, definitely."Reeder said Sawyer did it all -- mother, worker, wife, and she loved that he was a firefighter, even decorating their home with fire memorabilia.They had Layla three years ago, and last year, she used fire gear to let him know she was pregnant again.Amanda gave birth to healthy twins last Monday, but she only got to meet Kelce and Kaia briefly before taking a quick turn for the worst."She passed out, and then the doctors jumped in immediately," Reeder said.An aneurysm ended her life after just 37 years, and Reeder is stuck contemplating life without his soulmate."I can get through it," he said. "I can do it. I'm a fireman. I fix things. That's what I do. So I'm going to be able to make this happen. I'm going to make this work, but it's not going to be by myself."His mother and sister are helping out, but Reeder is also referring to his fire family and other people who started a meal train to keep Sawyer's five kids fed.Almost 400 people have also contributed more than $30,000 in three days on a"Not surprised, because I knew Amanda was loved by many," Reeder said. "But impressed how fast it's come together."The pain is still raw, but Reeder says he wants to share his story to warn people that aneurysms can happen even to healthy new mothers and to let everyone know about the love of his life."I want people to know...because she was amazing," Reeder said.----------