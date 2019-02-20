FAMILY & PARENTING

SURPRISE! Firefighters deliver baby boy to new adoptive family in Maryland

EMBED </>More Videos

A Maryland couple waiting to adopt a baby received a surprise of a lifetime when some 30 firefighters showed up to their house with their newborn son.

BALTIMORE --
A Maryland couple waiting to adopt a baby received a surprise of a lifetime when some 30 firefighters showed up to their house with their newborn son.

Michael and Karen Faherty described it as the "best feeling in the world."

The couple spoke to ABC-affiliated WJLA. The say they had been waiting for a last-minute home inspection.

The adoption process took a year and they waited to hear from the agency Adoption Makes Family if birth parents had chosen them.

The Fahertys say they never expected the Anne Arundel County Fire Department to show up and make the delivery so special.

Karen is a nurse. Michael is a fellow firefighter. He says it was incredible to have some of his best friends deliver their son.

"It's the best feeling in the world. It was such a gift that the birth parents gave to us that we dreamt about this time for so long and without them, this dream would never come true," Karen said.

That wasn't the only surprise. The firefighters filled the back of an ambulance with diapers and other gifts.

Firefighter Nick Dooley shared the memorable video on Facebook saying, "Congratulations Michael Faherty on your baby boy!"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyadoptionfirefightersdelivery serviceu.s. & worldfeel goodbuzzworthyparentingsocietyMaryland
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Gun range proposal hits the bullseye in New Jersey
Vegan bride uninvites meat-eating guests from wedding
Long Island couple together 81 years dies days apart
6 couples at LI nursing home renew wedding vows
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Family, including 5 children, struck by vehicle at 7-Eleven
School bus driver revived with Narcan after crashing in NJ
AccuWeather: Mild air moving into NY area after snow
Video shows driver using sidewalk to pass NYC school buses
Jussie Smollett a suspect in criminal investigation for filing false police report, police say
5 children left home alone hospitalized after Bronx fire
Sea of blue on Long Island as NYPD detective laid to rest
4-alarm fire tears through 7-story building in Manhattan
Show More
Sister of victim killed in NJ DWI gas station crash speaks
Man killed after being dragged onto tracks at Grand Central
Store employee slashed in face during altercation in Midtown
Mom gets life for death of baby found in maggot-filled diaper
Winter storm creates dangerous travel conditions
More News